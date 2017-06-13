Former Hokie Vick retires as an Atlanta Falcon

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech Hokies great Michael Vick officially ended his NFL career Monday, and he did it with the team that gave him his start.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Vick out of Virginia Tech with the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick played for the Falcons until he was arrested and convicted for operating a dog fighting ring in his home town of Newport News. Vick did not play from 2007 to 2009. When he returned he continued his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He won the Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2010.

Monday, Vick signed a short-term deal with the Atltanta Falcons that allowed him to retire with the team. He had not played since 2015.