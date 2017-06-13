Fire on Richmond’s southside forces 2 people from their home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews battled a house fire on the city’s southside early Tuesday morning.

Richmond Fire tells 8News the call for the house fire on Ingram Avenue came in around midnight. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

Two people were pulled from the house and treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

