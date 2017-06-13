Chemical spill at Virginia school moves voting outside

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A chemical spill at a Virginia school has forced voting in the state’s gubernatorial primary to move outside to a parking lot.

WJLA-TV reports that the Prince William Fire Department says the chemical spilled Tuesday afternoon in the building was “nothing exotic” and no injuries were reported.

Authorities say Lake Ridge Middle School in Woodbridge was evacuated. Elections officials say poll workers are taking provisional ballots in the parking lot.

The Prince William Board of Elections says it has sent mobile polling station to the school to take votes.

