2 teens wanted in Chesterfield church burglary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police need the public’s help in identifying two suspects who stole from a Chesterfield church early Saturday morning.

Police say that between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., two suspects broke a window and entered Ironbridge Church, located at 10900 Iron Bridge Road. They stole computer equipment and fled the scene.

Surveillance cameras captured multiple images of the suspects.

“One of whom was kind enough to look directly into a surveillance camera mid-heist,” Chesterfield Police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect, who looked into the camera, is described by police as a black male who appeared to be about 13 to 17-years-old and 6 feet tall. He had a slender build and was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, jeans, dark-colored Nike shoes and a backpack.

The other suspect is described as a male who appeared to be of Indian, Middle Eastern or Hispanic descent. He appeared to be about 13 to17-years-old and 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall. He had a slender build and was last seen wearing jeans, a hooded jacket and black Adidas shoes with white stripes and white toes.

Anyone with information about these suspects should call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

