Tractor trailer carrying paper overturns, closes ramp from I-295N to I-64W

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned tractor trailer carrying paper closes the ramp from I-295 north to I-64 west in Eastern Henrico County.

State Police say the driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The cleanup is expected to be lengthy and drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

