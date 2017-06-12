Suspect sought in Woodland Park convenience store robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Woodland Park last month.

The robbery occurred at approximately at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the FastMart located at 2107 Semmes Avenue. Police say the suspect entered the store and pointed their weapon at the clerk. As the suspect walked towards the counter, another employee approached and grabbed the barrel of the weapon. They struggled with the weapon until the suspect fled the scene and headed down West 21st Street in the direction of the James River.

The suspect is described as an African American male or female that has a thin build. They are approximately 5’6” to 5’7” in height. During the incident, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone who has information about this incident call the third precinct detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by phone at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637 and using the keyword “ITip.”

