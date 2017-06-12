Suspect smashes Carytown pizzeria’s window, steals cash register

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed at Carytown pizzeria early Monday morning.

Authorities say that at approximately 3 a.m., a suspect threw a brick through a side window of Mary Angela’s Pizzeria on West Cary Street. The suspect then entered the store and stole the cash register.

The front door was also damaged and it is believed the suspect fled through that door.

Third Precinct detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

