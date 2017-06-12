Prosecutor: Mechanicsville man bludgeoned wife to death with hammer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some bombshell testimony was heard Monday in the murder trial of a Mechanicsville man. Harshadkumar Jadav is charged with killing his wife last September.

According to prosecutors, 30-year-old Reena Javav was bludgeoned to death with a hammer. The commonwealth’s attorney told jurors that a hammer wrapped in bloody clothing was tossed onto an embankment a couple of miles from the crime scene and said that the suspect cell phone also pinged in that area the night of his wife’s death.

The victim’s mother later confirmed the bloody T-shirt wrapped around the suspected murder weapon was the same shirt she saw the suspect wearing the night before.

According to testimony, the woman who found the bloody clothing and a hammer didn’t initially call police. Instead, she washed some of the clothes with the intention of giving them to Goodwill.

Investigators ultimately tested the evidence and found the suspect’s and victim’s DNA on a pair of underwear and the victims blood on the hammer.

While it seems that the evidence may be mounting against the suspect, the defense still has not spoken.

The trial will continue Tuesday morning.

