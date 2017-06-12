Positively Richmond: Hanover school nurse honored for ‘outstanding’ care of students

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local nurse is being honored in a special way.

Ami Watkins, a nurse at Oak Knoll Middle School in Hanover County, was awarded a Challenge Coin.

It was given to her by the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU for her “outstanding” care of her students.

Congratulations to Ms. Watkins! If you see positivity around your community, let 8News know about it by emailing iReport8@wric.com.

