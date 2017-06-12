Police seek masked suspect who robbed Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect who robbed the James Mart on in the 14100 block of Harrowgate Road Monday night.

The robbery occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and took other items from the store before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-2 black male in his 20s with a thin build who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a mask covering his face when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.