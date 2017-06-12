Police investigating after man found shot in Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a man was shot in Creighton Court Monday evening.

Police tell 8News they were called to the 2000 block of Creighton Road shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of random gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who had been shot in the buttocks. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is the third shooting in the 2000 block of Creighton Road in less than a week.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

