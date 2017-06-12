Police: Deceased male found in vehicle at Chesterfield Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Midlothian Walmart.

Officials were called to the store, located at 900 Walmart Way, or a reported cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found a deceased male inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Chesterfield Police tell 8News they are conducting a death investigation and have not said whether or not they suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

