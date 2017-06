AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A cement truck overturned on Red Lodge Lane in Amelia County Monday afternoon.

State Police say no one was injured but Red Lodge Lane near Royalton Road is blocked off.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

