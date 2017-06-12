Man found asleep in hot car with child in backseat

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing drug and child abuse charges after police found him asleep inside a hot vehicle with a child in the backseat early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Airport Drive at around 2:35 a.m. for reports of a person sleeping inside a vehicle. The vehicle was off, the windows were rolled up and the air conditioning was not on, police say. Officers also found a small child was in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The driver, 67-year-old Isaac Nathaniel Johnson, was awakened and charged with possession of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse.

The child was examined on-scene and it was determined that she is alright. Officers also bought her food after she informed them that she hadn’t eaten anything all day.

