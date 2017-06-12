Henrico students are making their school walls a lot brighter

Photo: Henrico County Public Schools' Facebook

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Henrico students are making their school walls a lot brighter.

A mural project at Fair Oaks Elementary, supported by the Henrico Education Foundation, is underway involving students sketching and painting new designs.

Photo: Henrico County Public Schools’ Facebook

The project is being organized by art teacher Corinne Schofield and librarian Kim Slayton along with the guidance of artist Pam Connolly.

As a part of a courtyard beautification, the students will also be garden planting, rock painting, and fencing weaving.

