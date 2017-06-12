HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Henrico students are making their school walls a lot brighter.

A mural project at Fair Oaks Elementary, supported by the Henrico Education Foundation, is underway involving students sketching and painting new designs.

The project is being organized by art teacher Corinne Schofield and librarian Kim Slayton along with the guidance of artist Pam Connolly.

As a part of a courtyard beautification, the students will also be garden planting, rock painting, and fencing weaving.

