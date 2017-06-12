Help preserve diaries of Holocaust victims and survivors

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is launching its first crowd-funding campaign in an effort to preserve and digitize more than 200 diaries from Holocaust victims and survivors.

The museum is seeking $250,000 for the project and is soliciting donations through Kickstarter on Monday June 12.

That’s the birthday of Anne Frank, the most famous Holocaust diarist.

Click here to donate.

