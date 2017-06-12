Fans choose “Ella” as name for Maymont’s female otter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After thousands of votes from “otterly” excited fans, Maymont says its new female otter will be named Ella.

She’ll be named after jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald. Her male counterpart, Louis, is named after Louis Armstrong. Otter lovers can catch Ella and Louis at Maymont’s Nature Center. Soon, Maymont will also have an otter cam where people can watch the pair 24/7.

