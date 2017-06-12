Deck collapses at house gathering in Virginia Beach, 7 hurt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a deck collapsing at a home in the 1800 block of Duke of York Quay, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in around 5 p.m. According to Virginia Beach Fire officials, the collapse was of a 2nd story deck. Officials say 911 calls reported there were possibly 20 people on the deck at the time of the collapse.

Bruce Nedelka, who is the division chief for Virginia Beach EMS, says seven people were transported to the hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries, three with serious but not critical injuries, and three others with non-serious injuries.

Others on the scene were injured but either did not want to be treated or drove themselves to the hospital. One neighbor told 10 On Your Side off camera that people were gathered for a graduation party and about 10 people were standing on the deck when it collapsed against the house, sending people rolling.

The neighbor says a few people were standing under the deck and one man was pinned. Nedelka says the height of the deck drop could’ve played a part in the number of injuries.

“It was about an eight foot drop and depending on how the drop was, it could’ve caused more or less injuries. With the number of people that were reported, we had only seven transported and one only critical and non-life threatening. That was pretty good,” Nedelka said.

A number of fire trucks, EMS units, and police officers responded and worked together to help.

“It was a great effort to assess the injuries, quickly mitigate the situation and notify the hospital to the number of patients sending in so they could get them,” he said.

Since graduation season and summer is underway, Nedelka says it’s important that people should take safety precautions to try to prevent injuries like this from happening.

“You always need to be safe in what you’re doing in whether what you’re doing is in a backyard, the pool, or the beach but this was an incident, a tragic incident and I’m sure it will be looked into,” he said.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is investigating the cause of the collapse.

