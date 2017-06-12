Chesterfield students repair car, donate it to family in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center and automotive partners from across the region provided a refurbished car to a family in need on Monday.

The students provided a Pontiac G6 to Tywanda Auld and her family through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Recycled Rides is an NABC nationwide community service program in which the collision-repair business community collaborates with other automotive industry partners, technical schools, and vehicle insurers to repair and donate vehicles to families and service organizations in need.

Auld says she has worked diligently to become self-sufficient in supporting herself and her family, but one of her biggest challenges has been the inability to secure reliable transportation. Her obstacle has now been resolved with the donation of the vehicle.

Since the Recycled Rides program’s start in 2007, more than 1,000 vehicles have been donated nationwide. This is the first car refurbished through this program with the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center.

