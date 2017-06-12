49-year-old man drowns in Lake Gaston

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Brunswick have identified the man who drowned in Lake Gaston Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say that just after 2 p.m., they received a call from a residence on Valentine Street stating a family member was swimming across the lake and disappeared.

Multiple crews were called to search for the missing man.

Around 7:30 p.m., the search teams and divers found the deceased man, later identified as Richard C. Seavey, 49, from Miami, Fl. The body has been submitted to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

