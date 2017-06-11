Woman charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is facing a sexual battery charge for having sex with a 15-year-old boy after he contacted her on backpage.com.

The victim called the woman, identified as 25-year-old Trisha Baia, to answer the prostitution ad and made arrangements for her to drive to his home in Trinity to have intercourse for $150.

Baia allegedly drove to the victim’s gated community after he texted her the address.

According to the affidavit, once at the home, the victim told Baia he could only pay her $80. She allegedly agreed and took the money from the victim.

The victim told Baia they had to be quiet because his parents were asleep upstairs.

After the incident, the victim’s mother had him examined due to his account of the event. He tested positive for sexual abuse.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to located Baia through a neighboring home’s surveillance video, access to the victim’s cell phone and by locating the backpage.com ad.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Undercover unit contacted Baia with the phone number the victim had used to communicate with her.

Baia told officials the victim said he was 19-years-old.

Baia is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious sexual battery on a victim 12-15 years old.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.