Teacher accused of having sexual contact with 3 students

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old North Carolina math teacher is accused of having inappropriate sexually related contact with three male students, police said.

On May 5, Rocky Mount police were notified by administrative staff from Rocky Mount Preparatory School of the possible inappropriate relationships involving Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe.

McAuliffe was a math teacher at the school.

The school confirmed she was last employed at the school on May 4.

At that point, police started an investigation which involved interviewing multiple students and faculty members.

Warrants were served on McAuliffe on June 8 and she was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Police said two of the students are 17 years old and the third is 16 years old.

Police said the incidents occurred off campus.

“We have been fully cooperative with local law enforcement during the course of their handling of this matter,” Rocky Mount Preparatory said in a statement.

McAuliffe was held in the Carteret County jail under a $20,000 bond. Records show she has bonded out.

She’s scheduled to appear in Nash County District Court June 12.

