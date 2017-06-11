Taste of India Festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders were able to experience Indian culture Sunday as part of the 14th annual Taste of India Festival.

This year’s Taste of India Festival featured a weekend full of live performances, vendors and even Henna tattoos.

Organizers say the festival is a great way for people to try something new without having to travel far from home.

The festival happened at the Cultural Center of India.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.