Richmond Roughriders win APF Championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Roughriders finished the season undefeated (8-0) by beating the Florida Tarpons for a second time this season, 74-61, in the Arena Pro Football Championship game at the Richmond Coliseum Saturday night.
