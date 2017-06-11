Richmond Police gave away 200 bikes at Public Safety 5K event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department gave away 200 bikes at the Public Safety 5K event Saturday.

It’s the 12th year in a row that the RPD has held the event.

Beyond the 5K race, there was free food, music and a large bounce house for the kids.

Bikes went to the first 200 people who registered.

Officers say it was a great opportunity to bridge the gap between the police and the community.

8News spoke with Sgt. Carol Adams about the event.

“It is really really important for us to teach the kids how to be safe. you will see some of the paraphernalia,” Adams said. “The kids are going to get bags, they’re going to get gun locks so they can take them home so if there are weapons at the home, the parents can lock them away.”

Adams said the event is held this time of year because it’s the week before school lets out for the summer.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.