Richmond fire crews respond to house fire off Jefferson Davis Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews responded Sunday afternoon to a house fire off of Jefferson Davis Highway in the city’s south side.

Representatives said that they got a call about a fire in the 3400 block of Frank Road at about 1:15 p.m. Crews arrived five minutes later and immediately began fighting the blaze.

Officials said that the fire appears to have started on the outside of the house at the electrical connection to the house.

No people were hurt during the fire and it has since been marked under control.

Crews are still at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

