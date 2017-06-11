Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police responded to a call about a man being shot Sunday afternoon in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Bethel Street.

Police said that when they arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the hand or arm area.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

