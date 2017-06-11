Henrico Police investigating after man found shot in Essex Village Apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating a shooting that they say happened early Sunday in Essex Village Apartments.

Police say that a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound under his arm.

This happened just before 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Engleside Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time, but they are currently investigating.

