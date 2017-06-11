Dog who went missing when retired VCU professor was killed has been found

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rose, the missing dog that belonged to retired VCU Professor Richard Priebe has been found. A member of a search party found Rose early Sunday morning.

Rose was found Sunday morning after a search party met on the corner of Vine and Main Street at 7 a.m.

The group used surveillance footage to search the area south of where the accident happened. The group searched in pairs and in less than five minutes a couple pointed out a dog on Parkwood which turned out to be Rose.

However, Rose was spooked and ran away, heading north.

Searchers, neighbors, dog walkers and cyclists all helped search, but Rose disappeared around Grove and Vine.

Shortly thereafter a man saw her at Broad and Lombardy and posted pictures on Facebook. After learning from others about her story, the man was able to coax Rose into an enclosed area where he was able to step on her leash. After catching her the man brought her to Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center.

Rose is currently under observation at the veterinarian’s office but appears to be doing well. After a preliminary examination, it was determined that she had been hit and has a few minor injuries as a result. That said, she is expected to make a full recovery.

She has since been reunited with her family.

