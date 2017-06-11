Doctor lets 12-year-old deliver baby brother

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) — A rare and emotional moment took place in a Jackson, Mississippi delivery room on Tuesday, leaving one young girl with a very special connection to her new baby brother.

12-year-old Jacee Dellapena got to experience something that most people never get the chance to…she helped deliver a baby.

“Doctor Wolf said, ‘Why don’t you just let her suit up and deliver the baby?’” explained Jacee’s mother Dede Carraway. “And I said ‘What? No!’”

In the end, Carraway warmed to the idea and Dellapena, who is an aspiring veterinarian, got an experience that just might have convinced her to explore human medicine instead.

