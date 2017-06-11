COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A ceremonial flag burning commencement was held Saturday in Colonial Heights.

Thomas Colletti of Troop 101 chose to construct a flag retirement burn pit for his Eagle Scout Project.

It took 18 months for Colletti to construct the pit at the American Legion Post #284 in Colonial Heights. The project involved digging a hole and then lining it with bricks to construct the ceremonial space.

Colletti has been involved in scouts since he was 6-years-old and has worked his way through the ranks to get to this point.

He became an Eagle Scout on May 23rd after passing his Board of Review.

Ceremonial flag burning commencement held Saturday in Colonial Heights View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.