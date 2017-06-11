Atlee softball three-peats; Maggie Walker claims 2A title

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlee softball program defeated Lee-Davis Saturday afternoon 1-0 to claim their third straight 5A softball state title. Here are scores from all the VHSL state finals across the commonwealth for the schools where you live:
5A Boys Soccer Final
Briar Woods 1 Mills Godwin 0 F/PK (5-4)
5A Boys Lacrosse Final
Atlee 9 Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 10 F
5A Softball Final
Atlee 1 Lee-Davis 0 F
4A Baseball Final
Hanover 5 Liberty Christian 8 F
2A Boys Soccer Final
Maggie Walker 3 Giles 2 F