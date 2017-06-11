Atlee softball three-peats; Maggie Walker claims 2A title

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlee softball program defeated Lee-Davis Saturday afternoon 1-0 to claim their third straight 5A softball state title. Here are scores from all the VHSL state finals across the commonwealth for the schools where you live:

5A Boys Soccer Final

Briar Woods 1 Mills Godwin 0 F/PK (5-4)

5A Boys Lacrosse Final

Atlee 9 Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 10 F

5A Softball Final

Atlee 1 Lee-Davis 0 F

4A Baseball Final

Hanover 5 Liberty Christian 8 F

2A Boys Soccer Final

Maggie Walker 3 Giles 2 F