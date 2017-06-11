Alabama college student traveling across country to provide lawn care for those in need makes Richmond stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Alabama college student was in town Saturday, seeking to inspire young Richmonders to get out and help provide lawn care for those in need.

Traveling with not much more than a mower and yard tools, Rodney Smith Jr., with Raising Men Lawn Care Service, is attempting to cut one lawn in each state in the country.

In doing so, he is hoping to inspire young people to give back to their communities and provide free lawn care for single mothers, people with disabilities, veterans and the elderly.

Alabama college student traveling across country to provide lawn care for those in makes Richmond stop View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of Renee Herren Image courtesy of Renee Herren Image courtesy of Renee Herren Image courtesy of Renee Herren Image courtesy of Renee Herren Image courtesy of Renee Herren Image courtesy of Renee Herren Image courtesy of Renee Herren Image courtesy of Renee Herren

“For many single mothers, veterans and our disabled and elderly neighbors, maintaining lawns simply isn’t possible,” Smith said. “I’m on a mission to inspire and teach our youth to give back to their communities for free. RMLS is here to support and inspire them along the way.”

He made a stop in Richmond’s Lakeside neighborhood Saturday afternoon as part of his trip.

While in town, he and assistant Austin Herren mowed the lawn for Ms. Holt, a widow who lives on Kenwood Avenue in Richmond.

As part of the project, Smith created the “50-yard challenge” to inspire youth to get out and cut grass for their neighbors in need. Kids who accept the challenge need only to send a photo of themselves saying “I accept the 50-yard challenge.” From there, they will receive a different colored t-shirt for every ten lawns they mow, until they reach 50, at which point Smith and other representatives will come make a visit.

Participants who reach 50 lawns will also get a brand new lawn mower.

As of Saturday afternoon, Smith has only seven states left to visit. They are North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii.

Check here for more information about Rodney and Raising Men Lawn Care Service and to keep up with him along the way.

