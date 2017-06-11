60 people displaced from their homes after car crashes into apartment building

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Around 60 people were forced from their homes Sunday morning after a car crashed into an apartment building in Hampton and hit a gas meter.

According to Hampton Emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning at the Coliseum Gardens Apartments at 137 Pine Chapel Road near the Hampton Convention Center.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with the Hampton Fire Division tells 8News affiliate WAVY.com that the car crashed into the building and hit several gas meters causing a natural gas leak, which prompted an evacuation.

One person inside the apartment the car hit suffered minor injuries and medics treated them at the scene. Two people who were in the car were not injured.

Firefighters evacuated several apartment buildings due to the gas leak.

Crews from Dominion Power and Virginia Natural Gas responded to the scene to cut the power and secure the gas leak. The power outage is affecting at least one area hotel, according to a news release from the Hampton Fire Division.

Police are also on the scene blocking the roadways around the gas leak.

Battalion Chief Chittum says the 60 residents displaced by the crash are being sheltered at the convention center while crews can remove the car from the building and secure the gas line.

