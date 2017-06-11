14th Annual Virginia Boat Club Sprints Regatta races from Robious Landing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Boat Club Sprints Regatta brings out all the maritime lovers to Robious Landing Park every year.

Saturday’s 14th annual event was no different.

Roughly 20 teams raced along a half-mile course on the James River.

Originally founded as the Olympic Rowing Club in 1876, the Virginia Boat Club descends from one of the earliest rowing clubs in the United States.

