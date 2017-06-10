WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in York County are looking for a man who they say robbed the First Advantage Federal Credit Union in Williamsburg Saturday afternoon.
Deputies say the incident happened at 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Commons Way in Williamsburg.
Officials described the suspect as a black male, standing about 6′ 2” with a slender build.
York County Deputies looking for armed bank robbery suspect
At the time of the incident, he was wearing khaki pants, black high-top tennis shoes, a collared long-sleeve dress shirt with blue and white stripes, a red Washington Redskins Beanie hat, a black face mask and glasses.
Officials said that the man got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (you can remain anonymous) or the FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999 if you can help identify the person in these photos. Refer to case # 1702142.
send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.