WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in York County are looking for a man who they say robbed the First Advantage Federal Credit Union in Williamsburg Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the incident happened at 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Commons Way in Williamsburg.

Officials described the suspect as a black male, standing about 6′ 2” with a slender build.

York County Deputies looking for armed bank robbery suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Image courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Image courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Image courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Image courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Image courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Image courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

At the time of the incident, he was wearing khaki pants, black high-top tennis shoes, a collared long-sleeve dress shirt with blue and white stripes, a red Washington Redskins Beanie hat, a black face mask and glasses.

Officials said that the man got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (you can remain anonymous) or the FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999 if you can help identify the person in these photos. Refer to case # 1702142.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.