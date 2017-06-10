Organization offers free dental cleanings at Special Olympics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Dental Association gave free checkups to nearly 150 Special Olympic athletes Saturday.

Volunteer dentists, participating through the VDA’s Mission of Mercy Program, worked to address oral health needs in an underserved community.

More than 50 dentists and dental hygienists participated in the event, which ran from Friday through Saturday, as part of the larger sporting event.

They estimate nearly 4 million people in the Commonwealth do not have dental insurance.

They help about 3,000 low-income people each year.

Organization offering free dental cleanings at Special Olympics View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.