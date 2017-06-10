Man charged with assault of elderly Va. Beach woman during home invasion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives have arrested a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman during a home invasion in Virginia Beach last month.

Around 2 p.m. on May 11, police said the victim was in her Sullivan Boulevard home when a man came inside, assaulted her and restrained her before he took off with some of her belongings. The suspect also stole the woman’s 2007 Toyota RAV4.

On Friday, police said 34-year-old Earl Lavern Sparks, of the 5000 block of Sullivan Boulevard, had been charged with breaking and entering, carjacking, robbery and abduction.

Sparks is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

