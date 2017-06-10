Gr8 Weekend Events: Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games, Feast RVA, Adornment, LIVEART and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris tells you what’s going on this weekend in Central Virginia.

SATURDAY

The Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games continues Saturday in Richmond. 1,500 champions will be competing and going for the gold this weekend. You can watch multiple events from track and field to swimming, softball, and bowling. They’ll also have Olympic town crafts, a gaming trailer, mad science, face painting and more. The events take place throughout the day at various locations with the opening ceremony kicking off at The University of Richmond at 28 Westhampton Way in Richmond.

On Saturday, you can also take part in the Chesterfield and Autism Society First Responders Community Connection Fair. Representatives from police, fire, sheriff, and k-9 units will be on hand.

There will be family-friendly activities, crafts, inflatables, games and door prizes. It’s from 9 a.m. to noon at Sycamore Square Shopping Center located at 1000 Sycamore Square Drive in Midlothian.

Head over to the VMFA for this year’s family day celebration of African and African-American arts and culture. Explore the theme of “Adornment” through artwork in VMFA’s collection and enjoy artist demonstrations, performances, and music. This event is free and will be from 11 – 3 p.m. at the VMFA is at 200 North Boulevard in Richmond.

SUNDAY

Check out SPARC’s presentation of LIVE ART: Dream! This is an evening of performing arts, including dance, music and visual arts from 200 SPARC students and guest artists. The School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC) does this annual show as a part of their ACE (acceptance, compassion, and empathy) curriculum that focuses on performing arts and visual arts for all students. This event is one of Richmond’s most anticipated annual performances! “LIVE ART: Dream” will feature Jason Mraz, the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty, and many others. It’s from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Altria Theater on 6 North Laurel Street in Richmond.

Feeling groovy? Go see some hoop dance performances! Circular Expressions Flow Case, Richmond’s own “flow arts” performance troupe is performing Sunday night. They’re even inviting a few circus friends to show off some moves as well — including “feats of fire.” It’s all from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Dogtown Dance Theater on 109 West 15th Street in Richmond.

You can take part in a fun dinner party for a good cause Sunday. The nonprofit Funding Emerging Art with Sustainable Tactics or Feast RVA is hosting it’s 20th Feast RVA Dinner. There will be local food, live music and you can share some of your creative ideas. It is from 6 – 9 p.m. at Glave Kocen Gallery on 1620 West Main Street in Richmond.

