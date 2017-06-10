Goose poop leaves 17 with crappy but ‘happy’ Disneyland day

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth Saturday.

The visitors enjoyed Disneyland just fine but were hit by a mass of droppings from a flock of geese.

Originally, it was not clear from where the droppings originated.

11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

This, in turn, brought police and firefighters to the Magic Kingdom to investigate.

The Anaheim Police Department says they answered a call that guests had been hit with fecal matter, but determined it was from a flock of geese that flew over and no crime occurred. Eleven adults and six kids were hit, but none were hurt.

Police say all guests are now healthy and happy.

With @AnaheimFire at Disney – NO crime occurred – guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.