Goose poop leaves 17 with crappy but ‘happy’ Disneyland day

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth Saturday.
The visitors enjoyed Disneyland just fine but were hit by a mass of droppings from a flock of geese.
Originally, it was not clear from where the droppings originated.
This, in turn, brought police and firefighters to the Magic Kingdom to investigate.
The Anaheim Police Department says they answered a call that guests had been hit with fecal matter, but determined it was from a flock of geese that flew over and no crime occurred. Eleven adults and six kids were hit, but none were hurt.
Police say all guests are now healthy and happy.
