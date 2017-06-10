Discarded cigarette butt causes damage to Colonial Heights home

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews were called to a house in Colonial Heights Saturday afternoon when a discarded cigarette butt caught the house ablaze.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Compton Road.

When units arrived, they found a one story home with fire on the exterior near the electrical meter.

Once the power was secured, fire crews were able to bring the fire under control.

Officials said that there was very little damage to the interior of the house and that no one was home at the time.

The fire is believed to have started when somebody left a cigarette butt in a flower pot next to the house.

Red Cross was contacted to see if the occupants needed assistance, but it is not clear if the occupants were displaced.

The fire is believed to have caused an estimated $4,000 worth of damage.

