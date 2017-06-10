Chesterfield teen shaves head to raise awareness for mental health

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield teen made a bold statement Friday, shaving her head to raise awareness about mental health.

Evelyn Ivey reached her goal in raising over $13,000 for charity. So after a few last pictures with her long locks, she was ready to finish the job.

She told 8News she was doing it “to speak up and stand up for my friends and family that have gone through depression and anxiety in teenage years and older years.”

One in four teenagers suffer from mental illness, and less than 33 percent of those ask for help.

“I am so proud of Evelyn and what she’s done today,” her mother, Laura Ivey, said. “To stand up and speak up for kids who might not be able to speak up for themselves.”

Evelyn Ivey is supporting the Cameron Gallagher Foundation. Gallagher died after running a half marathon in 2014. She suffered from anxiety and depression. Since then, her family has worked to combat teenage depression.

“It’s ok to talk about it. It’s ok to speak up, and you don’t have to keep to yourself and there are other people who are going through this and they understand,” Evelyn said.

“I truly believe that what Evelyn has done today lets other kids know that no matter how big or small, just standing up for what you believe in, you can make a difference,” Laura Ivey said.

Evelyn said she came up with the idea last year when her brother was shaving his head as a fundraiser for children’s cancer. She decided she wanted to do something, too.

