Candlelight Prayer Vigil to be held Sunday for Wednesday’s teenage murder victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A candlelight prayer vigil is being held Sunday in memory of Christian K. Singleton, who was found dead Wednesday night of apparent gunshot wounds in Richmond.

The vigil is being held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Decatur Street on the city’s south side close to where Singleton and Ketron R. Wells were found dead.

Singleton was only 15. Wells was 16.

Organizers ask that those who wish to participate bring candles and white balloons.

For more information, call (804) 399-1111.

The group United Communities Against Crime are helping the Singleton Family organize the event.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.