Annual walk to support neurofibromatosis research held at Deep Run Park in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News’ Kerri O’Brien emceed this year’s NF Walk at Deep Run Park in Henrico County.

The walk supports research for neurofibromatosis, a disease that causes tumors to grow on nerves.

The disorder can lead to blindness, deafness, cancer and many other debilitating conditions.

Today’s event raised more than $17,000.

