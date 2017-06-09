Winner of almost-expired $1M lottery ticket to collect prize

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — The winner of a $1 million lottery ticket is collecting his or her prize in the nick of time.

The Virginia Lottery says the winner of a $1 million ticket that was set to expire on June 30 will be announced Friday at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.

The ticket was one of two $1 million prizes drawn in its New Year’s raffle that officials said earlier this month was still unclaimed. Virginia lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

The winner of the other unclaimed $1 million ticket still hasn’t come forward. A third $1 million winner from the New Year’s drawing has already collected the prize.

Unclaimed lottery money goes into the state’s Literary Fund.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.