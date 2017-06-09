Waverly water testing results could come in today

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The town of Waverly in Sussex County could have their results of water testing on Friday.

Last week, a water advisory was issued for the town and continues to remains in effect.

According to the Crater Health District, the Virginia Department of Transportation has recently been doing road work in Waverly and it has caused some pressure loss in different areas of the Town.

They say the water advisory is a precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

