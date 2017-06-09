VIDEO: Woman seriously injured after texting tumble

NEW JERSEY (KRON) — A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday morning after falling six feet through a sidewalk opening in New Jersey.

Police say the woman was distracted by her cell phone when she fell.

There were construction crews in the opening repairing gas lines when the woman fell.

Fire crews were able to pull her to safety and take her to the hospital. She was listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.

