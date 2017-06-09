Richmond Police investigating after man fatally hit while jogging in Fan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating early Friday after a pedestrian was fatally hit in the Fan.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of West Main Street just after 6 a.m. when a man who was jogging was struck by a silver pickup truck.

The driver stopped at the scene and has been interviewed.

Police have closed West Main Street between Lombardy Avenue and Allen Avenue as the RPD Crash team investigates.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area, if possible.

Police expect the roads to be closed for several hours.

The incident happened very close to Binford Elementary School. While police said that school should not be impacted, they have asked faculty not to allow children out in the playground facing the road where the accident happened for the time being.

Police representatives said that this is the third pedestrian fatality in ten days in the city.

Police are also asking anyone who may have seen what happen to call RPD at 780-1000.

