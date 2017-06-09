Richmond elementary school wins 2nd place in Washington Redskins Read

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Swansboro Elementary School took second place in this year’s Washington Redskins Read.

The Redskins Charitable Foundation created the Redskins Read Program which focuses on a playbook for students to study the Xs and Os of reading.

The playbook provides monthly prompts for students to analyze a book(s) of their choice, focusing on different areas of the story including the characters, setting, and plot.

This supplemental learning tool incentivizes 4th and 5th-grade students by providing monthly prizes and the chance to host a Redskins event with current players at their school in the spring.

The program runs from September through March.

Congratulations to all the students!

