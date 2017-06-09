Retired VCU professor fatally struck while jogging in Fan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a retired VCU professor was fatally struck while jogging in the Fan early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of West Main Street just after 6 a.m. when a man who was jogging was struck by a silver pickup truck. Police have identified the victim as 74-year-old Richard K. Priebe of the 100 block of Vine Street.

The driver stopped at the scene and has been interviewed.

Police closed West Main Street between Lombardy Avenue and Allen Avenue for hours while the RPD Crash team investigated.

Police representatives said that this is the third pedestrian fatality in ten days in the city.

Priebe taught English at VCU for more than 30 years.

Police are also asking that anyone who may have seen what happened call RPD at 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

